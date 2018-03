March 21 (Reuters) - Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission:

* HONG KONG SFC SAYS REPRIMANDS AND FINES UBS SECURITIES ASIA LIMITED HK$4.5 MILLION ($573,533.35) IN RELATION TO FACILITATION TRADING ACTIVITIES Source text in English: bit.ly/2pt1Lth Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.8461 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)