March 13 (Reuters) - Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission:

* SAYS REPRIMANDS AND FINES DEUTSCHE BANK AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT AND DEUTSCHE SECURITIES ASIA LIMITED HK$8.3 MILLION ($1.06 million) FOR REGULATORY BREACHES Source text in English: bit.ly/2p6rOWW ($1 = 7.8406 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)