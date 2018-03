March 19 (Reuters) - Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission

* SAYS ITS REGULATORY ACTION HALTS ICO TO HONG KONG PUBLIC

* HONG KONG SFC SAYS BLACK CELL TECHNOLOGY LIMITED HAS HALTED ITS INITIAL COIN OFFERING (ICO) TO THE HONG KONG PUBLIC, AGREES TO UNWIND ICO TRANSACTIONS FOR HONG KONG INVESTORS BY RETURNING THEM THE RELEVANT TOKENS Source text in English: bit.ly/2GI1iuv (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)