March 3 (Reuters) - Hong Kong Television Network Ltd :

* FEB AVERAGE DAILY ORDER NUMBER 32,600 VERSUS 12,300

* FEB AVERAGE DAILY GROSS MERCHANDISE VALUE ON ORDER INTAKEI HK$16.6 MILLION VERSUS HK$6.4 MILLION

* GROWTH MOMENTUM FOR BUSINESS CONTINUED IN FEB DUE TO INCREASED “HOME” TIME UNDER CURRENT CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

* HK CONSUMERS NOW HAVE HIGHER TENDENCY TO SHOP ONLINE FOR ANTI-VIRUS/PROTECTION PRODUCTS & NON-DISCRETIONARY GOODS