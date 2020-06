June 24 (Reuters) - Airport Authority Hong Kong

* SAYS WITH NEGATIVE IMPACT OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC, PASSENGER VOLUME AND FLIGHT MOVEMENT DOWN 18.9% AND 12% TO 60.9 MILLION AND 377,420 RESPECTIVELY FOR FISCAL YEAR ENDED MARCH 31, 2020

* SAYS CARGO VOLUME HIT BY INTERNATIONAL TRADE DISPUTE, DOWN 7.3% Y/Y TO 4.7 MILLION TONNES

* SAYS IT EXPECTS THE THREE-RUNWAY SYSTEM PROJECT TO BE COMMISSIONED IN 2024 Source text in English: bit.ly/2VduFxg (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)