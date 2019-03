March 14 (Reuters) - HONG KONG’S SECURITIES AND FUTURES COMMISSION :

* SAYS IT FINES UBS HK$375 MILLION ($47.77 million) AND SUSPENDS ITS LICENCE FOR ONE YEAR FOR SPONSOR FAILURES Source text: bit.ly/2HkHS25 Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.8498 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)