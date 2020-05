May 5 (Reuters) - Hong Kong’s Securities And Futures Commission:

* SAYS IT OBTAINS COURT ORDER AGAINST SHANDONG MOLONG PETROLEUM MACHINERY COMPANY LIMITED

* SAYS IT IS SEEKING DISQUALIFICATION ORDERS AGAINST MOLONG'S SEVEN CURRENT AND FORMER SENIOR OFFICERS ALLEGEDLY RESPONSIBLE FOR A SCHEME TO INFLATE CO'S FINANCIAL POSITION Source text in English: bit.ly/2SDAkeF Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)