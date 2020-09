Sept 29 (Reuters) - Securities and Futures Commission

* SAYS IT REPRIMANDS AND FINES CHINA EVERBRIGHT SECURITIES (HK) LIMITED HK$2.5 MILLION ($322,584.81) FOR PLEDGING CLIENTS' SECURITIES WITH BANKS FOR FINANCIAL ACCOMMODATION WITHOUT VALID AUTHORIZATION Source text in English: bit.ly/30kmwtA ($1 = 7.7499 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)