May 19 (Reuters) - Securities and Futures Commission:

* SAYS IT REPRIMANDS AND FINES CONVOY ASSET MANAGEMENT LIMITED HK$6.4 MILLION ($825,763.83) FOR CONTROL FAILURES IN SOLICITATION AND RECOMMENDATION OF BONDS TO CLIENTS Source text in English: bit.ly/2WKdtkk ($1 = 7.7504 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)