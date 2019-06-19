Switzerland Market Report
BRIEF-Hong Kong's SFC Reprimands And Fines Credit Suisse (Hong Kong) Ltd, Credit Suisse AG For Breaking Regulations

June 19 (Reuters) - Hong Kong’s Securities and Futures Commission :

* SAYS IT REPRIMANDS AND FINES CREDIT SUISSE (HONG KONG) LIMITED AND CREDIT SUISSE AG HK$2.8 MILLION ($357,713.19) FOR REGULATORY BREACHES

* SAYS IT FOUND THAT CREDIT SUISSE (HONG KONG) AND CREDIT SUISSE AG FAILED TO DISCLOSE INVESTMENT BANKING RELATIONSHIPS WITH SUBJECT COMPANIES IN CERTAIN RESEARCH REPORTS ON HONG KONG-LISTED SECURITIES PUBLISHED BETWEEN 2006 AND 11 AUG 2016 Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2Ir3jxG Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.8275 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)

