BRIEF-Hong Kong's SFC To Ensure Markets To Function Properly Amid The Conronavirus

April 21 (Reuters) - Hong Kong’s Securities and Futures Commission:

* SAYS IT WILL CONTINUE TO TAKE ALL MEASURES NECESSARY TO ENSURE HONG KONG’S MARKETS REMAIN FULLY OPEN FOR BUSINESS THROUGHOUT THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* SAYS IT BEEN CLOSELY MONITORING DERIVATIVES MARKETS AND SHORT SELLING DATA TO ENSURE THAT ACTIVITY IN THESE AREAS DOES NOT POSE ANY FINANCIAL STABILITY OR SYSTEMIC RISKS

* SAYS IT REMAINS IN CLOSE CONTACT WITH ALL CLEARING HOUSES IN HONG KONG TO ENSURE THEIR MARGINING POLICIES ARE APPROPRIATELY CALIBRATED TO THE RISKS THEY FACE

* SAYS IT WILL CONTINUE TO LIAISE WITH ALL KEY STAKEHOLDERS TO ENSURE MARKETS OPERATE EFFICIENTLY AND FAIRLY Source text in English: bit.ly/2xOnnr8 (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)