March 31 (Reuters) - Hong Leong Asia Ltd:

* FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS, NET OF TAX S$34.4 MILLION VERSUS S$24.8 MILLION

* FY REVENUE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS S$4.10 BILLION VERSUS S$3.79 BILLION

* PROPOSED FIRST AND FINAL OF 1 CENT PER ORDINARY SHARE

* CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK IS EXPECTED TO DAMPEN GROWTH PROSPECTS FOR 2020

* GROUP EXPECTS CHALLENGING MARKET CONDITIONS FOR YUCHAI