Feb 26 (Reuters) - Hong Leong Bank Bhd:

* QTRLY NET PROFIT ‍683.1​ MILLION RGT

* QTRLY REVENUE 1.23 BILLION RGT‍​

* YEAR-AGO QTRLY NET PROFIT 549.9 MILLION RGT; YEAR-AGO QTRLY REVENUE 1.18 BILLION RGT

* INTERIM SINGLE TIER DIVIDEND OF 16.0 SEN PER SHARE HAS BEEN PROPOSED FOR THE CURRENT QUARTER‍​