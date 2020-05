May 22 (Reuters) - Hong Leong Industries Bhd:

* QTRLY NET PROFIT 57.5 MILLION RGT

* YEAR AGO QTLRY NET PROFIT 90.4 MILLION RGT;YEAR AGO QTLRY REVENUE 693.5 MILLION RGT

* DECLARED SECOND INTERIM SINGLE TIER DIVIDEND OF 25 SEN PER SHARE

* COVID-19 PANDEMIC & MCO HAD ADVERSELY AFFECTED GROUP'S OPERATIONS Source text:bit.ly/2LNfENH Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)