BRIEF-Hongguang Lighting Updates On Influence Of Coronavirus Pneumonia On Business Ops

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Hongguang Lighting Holdings Company Ltd :

* UPDATES ON INFLUENCE OF NOVEL CORONAVIRUS PNEUMONIA EPIDEMIC ON BUSINESS OPERATIONS

* GROUP’S PRINCIPAL PRODUCTION FACTORY IN ZHUHAI CITY RESUMED PRODUCTION ON 10 FEB

* CORONAVIRUS LIKELY TO HAVE A NEGATIVE IMPACT ON GROUP’S SHORT TERM FINANCIAL RESULTS

* CERTAIN WORKERS IN AFFECTED PROVINCES AND MUNICIPALITIES ARE UNABLE TO RETURN TO ZHUHAI FACTORY AS PLANNED

* NOTIFIED BY SOME CUSTOMERS, SUPPLIERS THAT DUE TO EPIDEMIC, THEIR OPERATIONS HAVE EXPERIENCED EXTENDED PERIOD OF DISRUPTION

* EXPECTS TEMPORARY DROP IN PRODUCTION CAPACITY OF ZHUHAI FACTORY