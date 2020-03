BRIEF-Hongkong And Shanghai Hotels Posts FY Revenue Hk$5,874 Million

March 17 (Reuters) - Hongkong and Shanghai Hotels Ltd :

* HONGKONG AND SHANGHAI HOTELS LTD- FY REVENUE HK$5,874 MILLION VERSUS HK$6,214 MILLION

* HONGKONG AND SHANGHAI HOTELS LTD- FY EBITDA HK$1,390 MILLION VERSUS HK$1,680 MILLION

* HONGKONG AND SHANGHAI HOTELS LTD- DECLARING A FINAL DIVIDEND OF 9 HK CENTS PER SHARE

* HONGKONG AND SHANGHAI HOTELS LTD - MANAGEMENT ESTIMATES THAT GROUP WILL SUSTAIN AN OPERATING LOSS IN Q1 OF 2020

* HONGKONG AND SHANGHAI HOTELS-COVID-19 STARTED TO SIGNIFICANTLY NEGATIVELY IMPACT OPERATIONS IN GREATER CHINA IN LATE JAN 2020, NOW AFFECTING ALL BUSINESS OPERATIONS