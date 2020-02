Feb 26 (Reuters) - Hongkong and Shanghai Hotels Ltd :

* EXPECTS PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE & UNDERLYING PROFIT FOR 6-MNTHS ENDING JUNE 30 TO BE SIGNIFICANTLY LOWER

* ANTICIPATES THAT UNAUDITED PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE AND ITS UNDERLYING PROFIT FOR SIX MONTHS WILL BE SIGNIFICANTLY LOWER

* LOWER THAN EXPECTED UNAUDITED PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE FOR FIRST HALF DUE TO OUTBREAK OF COVID-19

* ESTIMATES THAT GROUP WILL SUSTAIN AN OPERATING LOSS IN Q1 OF 2020