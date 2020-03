BRIEF-Hongkong Land Holdings Posts FY Profit Attributable Of $198 Mln

March 5 (Reuters) - Hongkong Land Holdings Ltd:

* FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE $198 MILLION VERSUS $2,457 MILLION

* RECOMMENDING A FINAL DIVIDEND OF US¢16.00 PER SHARE,

* GROUP’S RESULTS IN 2020 WILL BE IMPACTED BY COVID-19 OUTBREAK

* PERFORMANCE OF DEVELOPMENT PROPERTIES IN CHINESE MAINLAND & GROUP’S RETAIL PROPERTIES EXPECTED TO BE MOST AFFECTED

* IN 2020 THERE ARE EXPECTED TO BE HIGHER FINANCING COSTS

* REMAINS TOO EARLY TO QUANTIFY IMPACT OF COVID-19

* PERFORMANCE TO DATE IN 2020 AFFECTED BY COVID-19, RESULTED IN A TEMPORARY HALT IN DEVELOPMENT ACTIVITIES IN MAINLAND CHINA