March 19, 2018 / 11:04 AM / Updated 15 hours ago

BRIEF-Hongli Zhihui Group says individual shareholder sells 5.1 pct stake to investment fund

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 19 (Reuters) - Hongli Zhihui Group Co Ltd

* Says an individual shareholder, Ma Chengzhang, sold 36.4 million shares (5.1 percent stake) of the company to a zhangjiagang-based investment fund, at the price of 12.5 yuan per share, on March 17

* Says Ma Chengzhang cut stake in the company to 13.6 percent from 18.7 percent

* Says zhangjiagang-based investment fund added stake in the company to 10 percent from 4.9 percent

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/SUQTFx

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

