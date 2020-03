March 26 (Reuters) - Honkarakenne Oyj:

* REG-HONKARAKENNE POSTPONES ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

* ON CORONAVIRUS: HONKARAKENNE OYJ’S ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING, SCHEDULED FOR APRIL 24, 2020, WILL BE POSTPONED TO A LATER DATE

* HONKARAKENNE’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS DECIDED THAT THERE IS NO REASON TO HOLD A GENERAL MEETING IN CURRENT EXCEPTIONAL CIRCUMSTANCES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)