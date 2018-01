Jan 29 (Reuters) - Honma Golf Ltd:

* ‍COMPANY AND ITOCHU CORP ENTERED INTO A STRATEGIC ALLIANCE AGREEMENT​

* HONMA GOLF -CO & ITOCHU WILL WORK TOGETHER TO DEVELOP CO‘S APPAREL BUSINESS IN JAPAN, AS WELL AS OTHER MARKETS

* HONMA GOLF -KOUUNN HOLDINGS TO DISPOSE OF 38.3 MILLION SHARES OF TO ITOCHU & 60.9 MILLION SHARES OF CO TO CHIA TAI PRIMROSE HOLDINGS

* ‍CONSIDERATION PAYABLE FOR DISPOSALS WILL BE HK$8.41 PER SHARE​