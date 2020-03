March 31 (Reuters) - Honworld Group Ltd:

* RECOMMENDED PAYMENT OF A FINAL DIVIDEND OF RMB6.8 CENTS PER ORDINARY SHARE

* FY REVENUE RMB915.2 MILLION, UP 4.7%

* OUTBREAK OF CORONAVIRUS SINCE JANUARY 2020 IN MAINLAND CHINA HAVE BROUGHT DISRUPTIONS TO GROUP’S OPERATION

* GROUP’S PRODUCTION HAS BEEN GRADUALLY RESUMED FROM FEB 2020

* PANDEMIC WILL HAVE CERTAIN ADVERSE EFFECTS ON CO'S ESTABLISHED DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL AND CATERING CHANNEL STILL UNDER DEVELOPMENT