March 29 (Reuters) - Honworld Group Ltd:

* FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE RMB186.8 MILLION, DOWN 9.6 PERCENT

* ‍RECOMMENDED PAYMENT OF A FINAL DIVIDEND OF RMB6.5 CENTS PER SHARE​

* FY ‍REVENUE RMB803.1 MILLION, DOWN 3.4%​

* INVESTMENT IN NEW PLANTS AND EQUIPMENT EXPECTED TO BOOST ANNUAL PRODUCTION CAPACITY OF SOY SAUCE BY 50,000 TONS, VINEGAR BY 20,000 TONS