Oct 30 (Reuters) - Honyaku Center Inc

* Says it will acquire 100 percent stake (1,750 shares) in Media Research, Inc. for 551 million yen from FueTrek Co Ltd, effective Nov. 15

* Says it will acquire 13 percent stake in Mirai Translate, Inc., from FueTrek Co Ltd, effective Oct. 31

