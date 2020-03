March 17 (Reuters) - Honyu Wear-Resistant New Materials Co Ltd:

* SAYS IT SCRAPS PLAN TO BUY 75% STAKE IN SHENZHEN TECH FIRM DUE TO SIGNIFICANT UNCERTAINTY OF THE FIRM'S FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE IN 2020 AND 2021 ON CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2UdnwM7 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)