April 5 (Reuters) - Hooker Furniture Corp:

* HOOKER FURNITURE REPORTS INCOME GAINS ON HIGHER SALES FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018

* Q4 SALES $175.5 MILLION

* “BUSINESS DURING PRESIDENT’S DAY PROMOTIONS AT RETAIL WAS VERY GOOD FOR MOST RETAILERS AND FOR US”

* INCOME AND EARNINGS PER SHARE WERE UNFAVORABLY IMPACTED BY ABOUT $0.15 PER SHARE IN Q4 DUE TO FEDERAL TAX RATE ADJUSTMENT

* ANTICIPATE ABOUT $6 MILLION IN ADDITIONAL NET INCOME IN 2019 FISCAL YEAR FROM TAX REFORM