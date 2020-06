June 17 (Reuters) - HOOKIPA Pharma Inc:

* HOOKIPA ANNOUNCES FDA CLEARANCE OF ITS IND APPLICATION FOR HB-202/201 CLINICAL TRIAL TO TREAT HPV-POSITIVE CANCERS

* HOOKIPA PHARMA - IN 2021, HOOKIPA EXPECTS TO ALSO COMBINE HB-202/201 WITH AN APPROVED CHECKPOINT INHIBITOR