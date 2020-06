BRIEF-Hookipa Announces Positive Phase 2 Results For Cmv Vaccine Candidate Hb‑101

June 22 (Reuters) - HOOKIPA Pharma Inc:

* HOOKIPA ANNOUNCES POSITIVE PHASE 2 INTERIM SAFETY AND IMMUNOGENICITY RESULTS FOR ITS CMV VACCINE CANDIDATE HB-101

* HOOKIPA PHARMA INC - INTERIM DATA DEMONSTRATE THAT HB-101 IS WELL TOLERATED

* HOOKIPA PHARMA INC - HB-101 ELICITS T CELL AND B CELL RESPONSES IN TARGET POPULATION

* HOOKIPA PHARMA INC - PLAN TO REPORT PRELIMINARY EFFICACY DATA AND UPDATED SAFETY AND IMMUNOGENICITY DATA BY END OF 2020

* HOOKIPA PHARMA - PATIENTS WHO RECEIVED 3 DOSES OF HB-101 SHOW COMPARABLE IMMUNOGENICITY TO HEALTHY VOLUNTEERS IN PHASE 1 CLINICAL TRIAL OF HB-101