BRIEF-Hookipa Pharma Reports Quarterly Loss Per Share Of 43 Cents

May 14 (Reuters) - Hookipa Pharma Inc:

* HOOKIPA PHARMA REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND PROVIDES A CORPORATE UPDATE

* Q1 REVENUE $3.7 MILLION VERSUS REFINITIV IBES ESTIMATE OF $4.2 MILLION

* REVENUE WAS $3.7 MILLION FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2020 COMPARED TO $2.2 MILLION FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2019

* CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH AS OF MARCH 31, 2020 WAS $104.9 MILLION COMPARED TO $113.6 MILLION AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2019

* QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.43

* HOOKIPA PHARMA - WITH ABOUT $105 MILLION IN CASH,CASH EQUIVALENTS, BELIEVE ARE WELL FUNDED BEYOND MULTIPLE CLINICAL DATA POINTS ACROSS OUR PROGRAMS