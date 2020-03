BRIEF-Hop Hing Group Holdings Says As At 19 March Operation Of 38 Stores Temporarily Suspended

March 20 (Reuters) - Hop Hing Group Holdings Ltd:

* AS AT 19 MARCH 2020, OPERATION OF 38 STORES, OUT OF 599 STORES OF GROUP, WAS TEMPORARILY SUSPENDED

* ANTICIPATES THAT GROUP WOULD SUSTAIN AN OPERATING LOSS IN Q1 OF 2020

* RECORDED A MATERIAL DECREASE IN SALES FOR TWO MONTHS ENDED 29 FEBRUARY 2020

* EXPECTED RESULT AS GROUP RECORDED A MATERIAL DECREASE IN SALES

* EXPECTED THAT, UNDER CURRENT PANDEMIC SITUATION, RECOVERY OF BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT WOULD BE SLOW