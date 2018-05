May 7 (Reuters) - Hope Bancorp Inc:

* HOPE BANCORP ANNOUNCES PROPOSED $200 MILLION CONVERTIBLE NOTES OFFERING AND AUTHORIZATION OF $100 MILLION SHARE REPURCHASE

* HOPE BANCORP INC - ITS INTENTION TO OFFER $200 MILLION AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF ITS CONVERTIBLE SENIOR NOTES DUE 2038

* HOPE BANCORP INC - NOTES WILL MATURE ON MAY 15, 2038

* HOPE BANCORP INC - BOARD AUTHORIZED COMPANY TO REPURCHASE UP TO $100 MILLION OF ITS COMMON STOCK