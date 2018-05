May 11 (Reuters) - Hope Bancorp Inc:

* HOPE BANCORP - ENTERED INTO INDENTURE IN CONNECTION WITH SALE OF $200 MILLION AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF ITS 2.00% CONVERTIBLE SENIOR NOTES DUE 2038

* HOPE BANCORP SAYS ALSO GRANTED INITIAL PURCHASER OF NOTES 30-DAY OPTION TO PURCHASE UP TO ADDITIONAL $30 MILLION OF NOTES ON SAME TERMS