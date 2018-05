May 8 (Reuters) - Hope Bancorp Inc:

* HOPE BANCORP PRICES $200 MILLION CONVERTIBLE NOTES OFFERING

* ANNOUNCED PRICING OF $200 MILLION AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 2.00% CONVERTIBLE SENIOR NOTES DUE 2038

* HOPE BANCORP- INITIAL CONVERSION RATE FOR NOTES IS 45.08 SHARES OF CO’S STOCK PER $1,000 PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF NOTES

* HOPE BANCORP- INITIAL CONVERSION RATE FOR NOTES IS EQUIVALENT TO INITIAL CONVERSION PRICE OF $22.18/SHARE