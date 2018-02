Feb 13 (Reuters) - Hopewell Holdings Ltd:

* HY CORE PROFIT UP 13% YOY TO HK$759 MILLION

* HY ‍REVENUE HK$3,322 MILLION VERSUS HK$3,387 MILLION​

* INTERIM DIVIDEND OF HK55 CENTS PER SHARE

* ‍EXPECTS IT WILL BE DIFFICULT FOR HOPEWELL NEW TOWN TO ACHIEVE ORIGINAL FY18 SALES BOOKING TARGET OF RMB500 MILLION​