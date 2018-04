BRIEF-Hopfed Bancorp Inc says On April 18, Elected Mark D. Alcott As A Director Of Of Co And Bank

April 19 (Reuters) - HopFed Bancorp Inc:

* HOPFED BANCORP INC - ON APRIL 18, BOARDS OF CO, HERITAGE BANK USA, INC, CO’S UNIT, ELECTED MARK D. ALCOTT AS A DIRECTOR OF EACH OF COMPANY AND BANK

* HOPFED BANCORP INC - PRIOR TO ELECTION OF ALCOTT, BOARD OF DIRECTORS INCREASED NUMBER OF DIRECTORS OF COMPANY FROM EIGHT TO NINE MEMBERS - SEC FILING

* HOPFED BANCORP INC - ALCOTT WAS ELECTED PURSUANT TO TERMS OF STANDSTILL AGREEMENT DATED APRIL 10, BY AND AMONG THE CO, STILWELL GROUP AND ALCOTT Source text - bit.ly/2vsKzcK Further company coverage: (Reporting by Deepak Devalapur)