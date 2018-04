April 11 (Reuters) - HopFed Bancorp Inc:

* HOPFED BANCORP INC SAYS ON APRIL 10, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO A STANDSTILL AGREEMENT WITH STILWELL GROUP AND MARK D. ALCOTT - SEC FILING

* HOPFED BANCORP - AGREEMENT PROVIDES THAT, EFFECTIVE UPON A MEETING OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS, BOARD WILL BE EXPANDED BY ONE BOARD SEAT

* HOPFED BANCORP SAYS STILWELL GROUP OWNS ABOUT 9.5 PCT OF SHARES OF CO'S OUTSTANDING COMMON STOCK