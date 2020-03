March 24 (Reuters) - Hopson Development Holdings Ltd :

* FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO EQUITY HOLDERS HK$9,486 MILLION VERSUS HK$5,775 MILLION

* PROPOSED FINAL DIVIDEND PER SHARE IS HK30 CENTS PER SHARE

* FY TURNOVER HK$18,601 MILLION VERSUS HK$13,294 MILLION

* COVID 19 MAY HAVE CERTAIN IMPACTS ON GROUP'S BUSINESS OPERATIONS, INCLUDING SLOW-DOWN OF GROUP'S PROPERTY SALES