March 29 (Reuters) - Hopson Development Holdings Ltd :

* ‍FY TURNOVER HK$13,824 MILLION VERSUS HK$16,256 MILLION​

* PROPOSED FINAL DIVIDEND HK15 CENTS PER SHARE

* FY ‍PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE HK$5,796 MILLION VERSUS HK$3,868 MILLION​

* HOPSON DEVELOPMENT HOLDINGS - EXPECTS TO REINFORCE RESIDENTIAL & COMMERCIAL PROJECTS IN PEARL RIVER DELTA, HUANBOHAI & YANGTZE RIVER DELTA IN 2018