May 7 (Reuters) - Horace Mann Educators Corp:

* HORACE MANN REPORTS FIRST-QUARTER 2020 NET INCOME OF $0.44 PER SHARE AND CORE EARNINGS* OF $0.78 PER SHARE

* SEES FY 2020 CORE EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.55 TO $2.75

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $0.69 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* 2020 CORE EPS GUIDANCE UNCHANGED AT $2.55 TO $2.75

* QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $307.3 MILLION VERSUS $315.9 MILLION