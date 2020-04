April 14 (Reuters) - Horace Mann Educators Corp:

* HORACE MANN EDUCATORS - WILL CREDIT CUSTOMERS WITH 15% OF TWO MONTHS OF AUTO PREMIUMS

* HORACE MANN EDUCATORS - ANNOUNCED A COMPREHENSIVE TEACHER APPRECIATION RELIEF PROGRAM

* HORACE MANN - EDUCATOR CUSTOMERS' PERSONAL AUTO COVERAGE EXTENDED TO INDIVIDUALS DELIVERING FOOD, MEDICINE, OTHER ESSENTIAL GOODS AT NO ADDITIONAL CHARGE