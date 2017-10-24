BRIEF-Horace Mann reports Q3 earnings $0.64/shr

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Horace Mann Educators Corp

* Horace Mann reports third quarter 2017 net income of $0.64 per share and operating EPS of $0.69

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Horace Mann Educators Corp qtrly ‍total revenues $289.8 million versus $291.3​ million

* Horace Mann Educators Corp says ‍catastrophe activity in Q3 of 2017 totaled $8.6 million pretax compared to $8.4 million pretax in prior year period.​

* Horace Mann Educators- ‍in the quarter losses related to Hurricane Harvey were $5 million pretax and losses related to Hurricane Irma were $2.5 million pretax​