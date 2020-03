BRIEF-Horizon Discovery Defers Full Year Results And Updates On Covid-19

March 27 (Reuters) - Horizon Discovery Group PLC:

* HORIZON DIS GRP PLC - FULL YEAR RESULTS DEFERRAL AND COVID-19 UPDATE

* HORIZON DISCOVERY GROUP PLC - DEFERS ANNOUNCEMENT OF ITS AUDITED FULL YEAR 2019 RESULTS

* HORIZON DISCOVERY GROUP PLC - HORIZON IS NOT CURRENTLY EXPERIENCING ANY DELAYS IN EITHER DISTRIBUTING ITS PRODUCTS OR RUNNING ITS SERVICE PROJECTS

* HORIZON DISCOVERY GROUP PLC - IN UK AND US, GOVERNMENTAL AUTHORITIES HAVE CONFIRMED THAT BOTH OPERATIONS ARE ESSENTIAL INDUSTRIES

* HORIZON DISCOVERY GROUP PLC - UNABLE TO PREDICT FULL YEAR CONSEQUENCES OF CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC.

* HORIZON DISCOVERY GROUP PLC - HORIZON CONTINUES TO HAVE A STRONG, FORWARD LOOKING ORDER BOOK AND STARTED YEAR WITH £18.8M OF CASH.