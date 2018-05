May 2 (Reuters) - Horizon Discovery Group Plc:

* CONFIRMS REJECTION OF ABCAM’S PROPOSAL

* CONFIRMS IT RECEIVED UNSOLICITED AND HIGHLY CONDITIONAL PROPOSAL FROM ABCAM REGARDING A POSSIBLE OFFER FOR HORIZON DISCOVERY GROUP

* BOARD CONSIDERS UNSOLICITED PROPOSAL TO BE HIGHLY OPPORTUNISTIC BELIEVES IT FUNDAMENTALLY UNDERVALUES CO AND ITS FUTURE PROSPECTS