BRIEF-Horizon Discovery Group Says Intention To Conduct Non-Pre-Emptive Placing Of Up To 6.8 Mln New Ordinary Shares

April 17 (Reuters) - Horizon Discovery Group PLC:

* PROPOSED PLACING AND COVID-19 UPDATE

* INTENTION TO CONDUCT NON-PRE-EMPTIVE PLACING OF UP TO 6.8 MILLION NEW ORDINARY SHARES OF ONE PENCE EACH IN CO

* PLACING SHARES REPRESENTING APPROXIMATELY 4.5% OF CURRENT ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF CO

* DEFERRING CAPEX WHERE THERE IS NO IMPACT ON KEY STRATEGIC PROJECTS

* HIRING FREEZES WHERE APPROPRIATE

* PAY CUTS AND PENSION REDUCTIONS FOR STAFF - ON A SLIDING SCALE ALIGNED TO SALARY BAND

* PLANNED FURLOUGHING OF C. 24 STAFF IN UK

* AND IMPLEMENTATION OF US PAYCHECK PROTECTION PROGRAMME COVERING C. 160 US EMPLOYEES (AS WELL AS RENT AND UTILITIES)

* TRAVEL, CONFERENCES AND DISCRETIONARY SPEND SAVINGS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: