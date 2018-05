May 8 (Reuters) - Horizon Global Corp:

* HORIZON GLOBAL BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPOINTS CARL BIZON, CURRENT PRESIDENT OF HORIZON GLOBAL AMERICAS, INTERIM PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

* HORIZON GLOBAL CORP - APPOINTMENT FOLLOWS BOARD'S ACCEPTANCE OF MARK ZEFFIRO'S RESIGNATION FROM HIS EXECUTIVE POSITIONS AND AS A DIRECTOR