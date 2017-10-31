FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Horizon Global Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.38
#Market News
October 31, 2017 / 10:49 AM / Updated 14 minutes ago

BRIEF-Horizon Global Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.38

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Horizon Global Corp

* Horizon Global reports financial results for third quarter 2017 and reaffirms full-year 2017 earnings per share guidance

* Reaffirms FY 2017 earnings per share view $0.50 to $0.60

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.38

* Q3 earnings per share $0.27

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Horizon Global Corp - qtrly ‍net sales increased from $151.7 million to $240.1 million, up 58.3%​

* Horizon Global Corp - sees ‍FY 2017 revenue growth of 38 percent to 41 percent​

* Q3 revenue view $228.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.09, revenue view $873.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Horizon Global Corp - ‍for full-year 2017, company expects operating cash flow between $40.0 million and $50.0 million​

* Horizon Global Corp - sees ‍FY 2017 adjusted diluted EPS between $1.04 and $1.14​

* Horizon Global - ‍“as we look toward 2018, we believe momentum from our revenue and margin initiatives supports double-digit earnings per share growth”​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
