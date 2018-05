BRIEF-Horizon Global Reports Q1 Loss Per Share $2.30

May 3 (Reuters) - Horizon Global Corp:

* HORIZON GLOBAL REPORTS FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR FIRST QUARTER 2018; UPDATES PROGRESS ON TARGETED ACTION PLAN

* Q1 SALES $216.8 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $212 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.15 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FULL-YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE ON AN ADJUSTED BASIS REAFFIRMED

* HORIZON - TO DATE, PROGRESS ON ACTION PLAN HAS RECENT RESTRUCTURING PLAN FOR AMERICAS SEGMENT, THAT HAS 30% REDUCTION IN U.S.-BASED SALARIED WORKFORCE

* RESTRUCTURING ACTION PLAN EXPECTED TO RESULT IN $10.0 MILLION TO $12.0 MILLION IN CONSOLIDATED COST SAVINGS ON FULL-YEAR RUN RATE BASIS

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.01, REVENUE VIEW $956.5 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: