Dec 14 (Reuters) - Horizon Global Corp:

* HORIZON GLOBAL TO ACQUIRE BRINK GROUP FROM H2 EQUITY PARTNERS

* SAYS ‍TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE IN FIRST FULL YEAR​

* SAYS DEAL FOR EUR 169 MILLION

* SAYS PURCHASE PRICE WILL BE FINANCED THROUGH NEW LONG-TERM DEBT AND CASH ON HAND Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: