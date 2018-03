March 13 (Reuters) - Horizon North Logistics Inc:

* HORIZON NORTH LOGISTICS INC. ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT FOR STRATEGIC ACQUISITION OF SHELTER MODULAR AND PROVIDES MODULAR SOLUTIONS UPDATE

* HORIZON NORTH LOGISTICS INC - AGREED TO MAKE OFFER TO PURCHASE ALL ISSUED AND OUTSTANDING COMMON SHARES OF SHELTER MODULAR FOR $4.75 MILLION​