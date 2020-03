March 27 (Reuters) - Horizon Oil Ltd:

* HORIZON OIL LTD- UPDATES ON CONVID-19 IMPACT

* HORIZON OIL LTD- PRODUCTION FROM BEIBU GULF FIELDS CONTINUES UNITERRUPTED; CONTINUING TO PRODUCE ABOVE BUDGET

* HORIZON OIL LTD - PRODUCTION FROM MAARI OIL FIELD IN NEW ZEALAND HAS CONTINUED LARGELY UNINTERRUPTED BY COVID-19